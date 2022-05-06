এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (8)

Set 8

a. The job market is getting bad to worse day by day. If you don’t work hard in your student life, ______.

b. Trees are most important for our survival. They supply oxygen without which ______.

c. My HSC exam is knocking at the door. I have to study attentively so that ______.

d. I have lost my cell phone. Would you mind ______ do that I can talk to my mother?

e. Last week my friend Hasan met with an accident. No sooner had I heard the news than ______ .

f. The flower is a symbol of beauty. Love and purity. There is hardly anyone who ______.

g. Walk fast lest ______.

h. Jui is studying medicine. She wants ______ .

i. During the recent years, most teenagers have become facebook freak. They waste time for nothing. They should know that ______.

j. He came to my room while ______. He did not wake me up.

Answer:

a. If you don’t work hard in your student life, you will find it difficult to get a good job.

b. They supply oxygen without which we cannot survive a single minute.

c. I have to study attentively so that

I can do well in the examination.

d. Would you mind giving me your phone so that I can talk to my mother?

e. No sooner had I heard the news

than I rushed to the hospital to see him.

f. There is hardly anyone who hates flower.

g. Walk fast lest you should miss the bus.

h. She wants to be a physician.

i. They should know that time once gone never comes back.

j. He came to my room while I was sleeping.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

