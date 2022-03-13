এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

25.

[ as it were, would like to, grow afraid of, as well as, have to, apart from, have to, so as, would be, ought to ]

a. I ____ go to supper now. I can come again tomorrow.

b. He was tearing himself ____ her. We shall not be separated long.

c. Biswanath: They said they ____ back in an hour. Manju: Send them up when they come.

d. Mr. Carton’s manner was ____ careless ____ to be almost insolent. He stood, half turned from the prisoner, lounging with his elbow against the bar.

e. He ____ help him though. Still, he had given him the chance. It was up to him.

f. I thought we give ____ her a little something for last night. It was very late.

g. Samia: Can’t we go together? Nazia: No. That ____ a hell of an idea after we’d just talked it out.

h. But if he does it any more I shall certainly let him know that I see what he is about. He has a very satirical eye, and if I do not begin by being impertinent myself, I shall soon ____ him

i. His face had become frozen, ____ , in a very curious look at Darnay: an intent look, deepening into a frown of dislike and distrust, not even unmixed with fear. With this strange expression on him his thoughts had wandered away.