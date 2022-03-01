Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

51.

Meherjan lives (a) a slum on the Sirajganj Town Protection Embankment. Her polythene-roofed shelter looks (b) cage. She is (c) woman of 45 but looks more than her age. In front (d) her shelter, she is trying to make (e) fire to cook (f) day’s only meal. Her weak hands tremble as she adds some (g) fallen leaves and straw (h) the fire. The whispering wind (i) the river Jamuna makes (j) fire unsteady.

Answer

a. in; b. like; c. a; d. of; e. a; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. from; j. the.

52.

Most men long (a) wealth, they think, brings (b) happiness. But wealth brings (c) great deal of worry instead (d) happiness. (e) millionaire is a very wealthy man, of course, but his great wealth is also a great responsibility. He may have many (f) large estates and factories. Estates and factories usually need a lot of attention and care. There may be disputes (g) the millionaire and his workers creating one trouble or another. These disputes may lead (h) strikes. A very rich man (i) spite of his great wealth, may not have (j) easy life.

Answer

a. for b. x; c. a; d. of; e. A; f. x; g. between; h. to; i. in; j. an.

53.

It is true that complete (a) happiness does not exist (b) worldly life. (c) man cannot have all the things that he desires in life. It is better not to seek more and more of (d) thing. Rather one should be satisfied (e) what one gets. Contentment is (f) key (g) happiness. One should not always think (h) what one does not have. There are some people who think that it is (i) money that brings happiness (j) life.

Answer

a. x; b. in; c. A; d. a; e. with; f. the; g. to; h. about; i. x; j. in.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

