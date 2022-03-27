দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (9,10)

9.

know-have-allow– take– be-surf-ply-bathe-slope-take

Kuakata, locally (a) as Sagar Kannya (b) an uncommon scenic spot of Bangladesh. Kuakata (c) its origin from the story of a ‘Kua’ or well-dug in the seashore. It (d) a visitor to watch both the sunrise and the sunset from the beach. The beach (e) a typical natural setting. This sandy beach (f) gently into the Bay and (g) there is as pleasant as is swimming or diving. Fishing boats (h) in the Bay of Bengal and (i) waves add to the vibrant colours of Kuakata. Steps (j) to preserve the beauty of the famous beach.

Answer: a. known, b. is c. takes/has, d. allows, e. has, f. slopes, g. bathing, h. plying, i. surfing, j. should be taken.

10.

develop-have-need-go-modify

keep-motivate-enrich-learn-emphasise

Communicative competence in English is urgently (a) in our country. The present world (b) fast and (c) on with the advancement of technology. With a view to (d) pace with the present world, we cannot help (e) English. The present curriculum has been putting (f) on learning English by (g) the books (h) with modern information. But students should be (i) to read more supplementary books. (j) an ICT-based skill can be very productive for the coming advanced world.

Answer: a. needed, b. is developing, c. going, d. keeping, e. learning, f. emphasis, g. modifying, h. enriched, i. motivated, j. Having.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা