নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (13)

13. Nowadays, parents are very conscious (a) _______ the harmful effect of punishment (b) _______ children. Child psychologists think that both (c) _______ physical and mental punishments can be disastrous for (d) _______ child’s growth and development. It may lead (e) _______ fear and hatred of the person who punishes (f) _______ child. Again if (g) _______ child is punished, it may lack initiative. It may also feel hostile (h) _______ others. So, rude (i) _______ behavior gradually develops (j) _______ him.

Answer: a. of; b. on; c. x; d. a; e. to; f. the; g. a; h. to; i. x; j. in.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

