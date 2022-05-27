নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (14)

14. Morning walk is (a) ______ exercise suitable (b) ______ the people of all ages. It gives us numerous benefits. The people who wake (c) ______ early and go (d) ______ for (e) ______ walk, can enjoy fresh (f) ______ morning air. Moreover, this exercise helps them maintain (g) ______ good health. Again, they can make (h) ______ good start (i) ______ their work. To make life successful and fruitful one should cultivate this good habit (j) ______ early life.

Answer: a. an; b. for; c. up; d. out; e. a; f. x; g. x; h. a; i. of; j. from.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -13