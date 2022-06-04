নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (22)

22. Festivals have always been integral parts (a) _____ our tradition and culture. We have (b) _____ number of festivals which we celebrate (c) _____ the year. Some of our national festivals are relatedto our (d) _____ history of Independence and Language Movement some are related (e) _____ our religions and (f) _____ rest are related to our art and culture. Whatever may be (g) _____ occasion people (h) _____ all walks of the society take part (i) _____ these festivals spontaneously. We should continue (j) _____ tradition of our festivals.

Answer: a. of; b. a; c. throughout; d. x; e. to; f. the; g. the; h. from; i. in; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

