নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (25)

25. Gratefulness is the acknowledgement and appreciation of help received (a) ______ others. In our society we cannot do all (b) ______ things. Sometimes, we need the help of others. We are entirely dependent (c) ______ Society. (d) ______ man may be in danger or in problem (e) ______ any time. It is a natural instinct (f) ______ man to come forward to help (g) ______ needy because of his fellow feeling, friendship and kinship. Gratefulness comes from (h) ______ depth of heart and finds its manifestation in books, words and deeds of (i) ______ grateful man. The grateful man feels highly obliged (j) ______ the benefit he has received.

Answer: a. from; b. x; c. on; d. A; e. at; f. in; g. the: h. the; i. the; j. for.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -24