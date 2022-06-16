নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (34)

34. (a) _____ student must have the habit of reading newspapers everyday. Mere (b) _____ bookish knowledge is not enough (c) _____ this competitive world. Newspapers help him enrich his general knowledge and make him aware (d) _____ the burning issues both inside and outside the country. (e) _____ man who doesn’t read newspapers, is (f) _____ a frog in a narrow well. Being ignorant (g) _____ the current affairs, he cannot take part in the talks and discussions in (h) _____ enlightened society and feels like a fish out of water. (i) _____ reading newspapers, one can widen one’s range of knowledge in (j) _____ field of science, history, geography, literature, etc.

Answer: a. A; b. x; c. in; d. of; e. The; f. like; g. of; h. an; i. By;

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

