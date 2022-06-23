নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (41)

41. A flower is (a) _____ best gift of nature. It is symbol (b) _____ purity and beauty. It gives us (c) _____ pleasure. There is nobody but loves (d) _____ flower. But it is (e) _____ matter of sorrow that (f) _____ flower does not last long. It blooms in (g) _____ morning and fades away (h) _____ a short time. Nowadays, flowers are cultivated (i) _____ our country. Many people earn their livelihood (j) _____ flower cultivation.

Answer: a. the; b. of; c. X; d. a; e. a; f. a; g. the; h. within; i. in; j. by.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

