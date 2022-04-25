নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (1)

1. A good student is always (a) (mind) of his studies. He is (b) (respect) of his (c) (teach) and superiors. He never (d) (honour) anybody. He is free from (e) (behavior) and never rude to his classmates. As he is (f) (study) he never wastes his time in vain. He is also sincere and listens to his teachers (g) (attentive) so that he can be (h) (success) in life. His punctuality and (i) (determine) help him to (j) (take) and solve any difficult work or job. But he is not (k) (differ) to his moral character. He never mixes with bad boys who are (l) (involve) in various types of (m) (crime) activities. Rather he gets (n) (attract) to all good things.

Answer: a. mindful; b. respectful; c. teachers; d. dishonours; e. misbehavior; f. studious; g. attentively; h. successful; i. determination; j. undertake; k. indifferent; l. involved; m. criminal; n. attracted.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা