নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Change Sentences (19,20)

19.

a. Dhaka is more densely populated than most other cities in the world (Positive).

b. It is the most peaceful city in the world (Comparative).

c. Its streets are very crowded (Exclamatory).

d. But its residents are diligent (Negative).

e. We are proud of this city (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Very few cities in the world are so densely populated as Dhaka.

b. It is more peaceful than any other city in the world.

c. How crowded its streets are!

d. But its residents are not lazy.

e. Aren’t we proud of this city?

20.

a. Tania Khan is a famous university teacher (Interrogative).

b. Her style of teaching is different (Negative).

c. No other teacher in the university is so efficient as she (Superlative).

d. Everybody of the department honours her (Negative).

e. We should follow her ideals (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Tania Khan a famous university teacher?

b. Her style of teaching is not the same.

c. She is the most efficient teacher in the university.

d. None of the department dishonours her.

e. Let us follow her ideals.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা