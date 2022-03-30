নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি । Change Sentences (25-26)

25.

a. We should receive education (Imperative).

b. The Nation needs worthy citizens (Interrogative).

c. They will remove illiteracy and corruption from the country (Interrogative).

d. Very few things for this are as important as education (Superlative).

e. Education is the only way to develop our country (Negative).

Answer:

a. Let us receive education.

b. Doesn’t the Nation need worthy citizens?

c. Won’t they remove illiteracy and corruption from the country?

d. Education is one of the most important things for this.

e. Nothing but education is the way to develop our country.

26.

a. Very few countries in the world are as populous as Bangladesh (Comparative).

b. Here the village people lead a very simple life (Exclamatory).

c. They work hard to support their families (Interrogative).

d. These farmers must be supported (Active).

e. Their dedication is immeasurable (Negative).

Answer:

a. Bangladesh is more populous than most other countries in the world.

b. What a simple life here the village people lead!

c. Don’t they work hard to support their families?

d. We must support these farmers.

e. Their dedication is not measurable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Change Sentences (23-24)