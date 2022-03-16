পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
5.
a. is/ town/ a/ it/ beautiful.
b. fort/ will/ Isah/ see/ you/ the/ Khan/ of.
c. far/ Bogra/ how/ from/ Dhaka/ is?
d. born/ he/ Khulna/ was/ not/ in.
e. my/ regards/ best/ convey/ your/ parents/ to.
Answer
a. It is a beautiful town.
b. You will see the fort of Isah Khan.
c. How far is Bogra from Dhaka?
d. He was not born in Khulna.
e. Convey my best regards to your parents.
6.
a. what/ you/ you/ eat/ are.
b. plenty/ these/ should/ of/ you/ eat/ foods.
c. are/ foods/ which/ good?
d. these/ eat/ moderately/ foods.
e. important/ how/ are/ these/ foods!
Answer
a. You are what you eat.
b. You should eat plenty of these foods.
c. Which foods are good?
d. Eat these foods moderately.
e. How important these foods are!
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা