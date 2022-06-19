ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (1)

1.

a. The emperor smiled and said, ‘My worthy Generals, I remember my promise very well’.

b. But they were surprised to see that the emperor began to treat the rebels as friends.

c. When they reached the province, all the rebels surrendered and begged to be pardoned.

d. An emperor was once informed that the people in one of his provinces had revolted.

e. The generals thought that the emperor would kill all the rebels.

f. They asked him, ‘Your Majesty, why are you not keeping your promise?’

g. Hearing this, he called his generals and said, ‘We will destroy all our enemies’.

h. ‘I meant to kill all my enemies, not friends and the rebels have become my friends.’

i. And they reminded him that it was to destroy the enemies without showing any forgiveness.

j. The generals went to the king.

Answer

1. d 2. g 3. c 4. e 5. b 6. j 7. f 8. i 9. a 10. h

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা