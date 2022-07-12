ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (13)

13.

a. He travelled for more than thirty years.

b. He boarded a ship in Chittagong.

c. Outside the town of Sylhet two persons met him.

d. Ibn-I-Batuta became very pleased hearing it.

e. It took him about six months to reach Chittagong.

f. They said that they were sent by Shah Jalal to receive him.

g. From there he had to walk for another month to reach Sylhet.

h. You might have heard the name of Ibn-I-Batuta.

i. He wrote down all that he saw.

j. He heard the name of Shah Jalal of Sylhet and decided to visit him.

Answer: 1. h 2. a 3. i 4. j 5. b 6. e 7. g 8. c 9. f 10. d

