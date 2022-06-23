ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (5)

5.

a. During that time he could not look after his animals himself.

b. So he engaged a servant to do the job.

c. The farmer’s young son Ali often helped the servant.

d. As a result he could not do any harm to Ali.

e. He loved them so much that he himself took care of them properly.

f. Once the farmer had been sick for several months.

g. So, for the safety of the young man, the bull was always kept on a chain.

h. The bull had been so annoyed that whenever he saw Ali he bellowed and tore up the earth with his horns most dreadfully.

i. The bull, which was wild by nature, did not like Ali because he had annoyed the bull on some occasions.

j. An old farmer was very happy with his animals.

Answer: 1. j 2. e 3. i 4. h 5. g 6. d 7. f 8. a 9. b 10. c

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrangement of sentences (4)