সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (11)

11. Then the eyes said, ‘Without us the hands and legs (a) (‘can’ in the negative) do much. We open in the morning and (b) (rest) all day. We only (c) (close) at night. But look at the stomach! We think it’s very lazy. It only (d) (eat) and sleeps.’ Then the head said, ‘Without me none of you (e) (‘do’ to express ability) anything. I think and make plans. I (f) (think) the stomach is lazy. So I have a plan. We’ll stop (g) (work). We (h) (give) food to the stomach anymore.’ After two days, the stomach was very hungry and unhappy. It cried out for food all day and night. But the head, hands, legs and eyes were unhappy too. The whole body was weak and sick.

Answer: a. cannot/can’t; b. don’t rest; c. close; d. eats; e. can do; f. think; g. working; h. will not give

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

