সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (23)

23. Once upon a time there (a) _____ (‘live’ in the past) a very clever fox. He (b) _____ (live) in a jungle in a very hot county just like Bangladesh. One day, when Mr. Fox (c) _____ (walk) through the jungle, he (d) _____ (fall) into a trap. He (e) _____ (‘land’ in the past) on his tail. When he (f) _____ (get) out of the trap, he left his tail behind. Without his tail Mr. Fox (g) _____ (look) very strange and he felt very sad and ashamed. ‘What am I going to do?’ he cried. But Mr. Fox. was very clever. He thought and thought. Then Mr. Fox had a good idea, so he made a plan. ‘I (h) _____ (go) to ask all the foxes to come to a meeting in the jungle,’ he said to himself.

Answer: a. lived; b. lived; c. was walking; d. fell; e. landed; f. got; g. looked; h. am going.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

