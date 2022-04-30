সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (9)

9.

Imon: Hey, that looks good. What are you (a) (‘make’ in the present continuous form)?

Farah: A toasted sandwich.

Imon: ‘what’? How do you (b) (make) it, genius?

Farah: Well, it (c) (be) easy really. Just (d) (toast) two slices of bread. Then (e) (‘take’ in making advice) some tomatoes, lettuce and cucumber.

Imon: And then what?

Farah: (f) (slice) some cheese or meat and (g) (stick) them between your two slices! Simple, eh?

Imon: Umm, looks great. Can you (h) (make) me one?

Farah: Ah ha! Now you are talking.

Answer: a. making; b. make; c. is; d. toast; e. take; f. slice; g. stick; h. make.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

