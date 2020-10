গ্রামের স্কুলে মেয়েদের পড়াচ্ছেন ক্যাটরিনা

View this post on Instagram

Mobilizing communities through village and neighbourhood meetings, to counselling and convincing parents and families of these Girls, #EducateGirls’ #TeamBalika volunteers are on top of it, working in over 18,000 remote and rural villages of India. So grateful to @educategirlsngo for letting me step into the shoes of #TeamBalika volunteers, to work in one such village of Madhya Pradesh. My firsthand experience of bringing girls #BacktoSchool has been quite exciting. This #DayoftheGirl, let's work toward giving our girls their #RighttoEducation and a voice for an equal future. After all, health, nutrition, employability, poverty alleviation, even climate change – so many things are positively impacted when girls are educated! #EducateGirls #GenderEquality #generationequality