১৫ কেজি ওজন ঝরিয়ে প্রস্তুত 'মি টু'খ্যাত বলিউড তারকা

The making of a glamorous star is not so glamorous folks! Lots of mehnat, mushakkat and determination needed for that hotness avatar 2.0 to manifest in the world!! Next steps?? A compleete wardrobe overhaul maybe?? To suit the newly re-discovered dangerous curves ahead...yass! I got my vision on point! It's so fun to create, dissolve and then re-create again...then why do we fret when all goes?? Because we are human...we love holding on to the things we love. I'm human too...Alas! I'm human too! But this is still my dream and it shall be as I wish...God help me wish for the best! #fitnessgoals