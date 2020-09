এবার কোনো নাটক হলো না

🏏 England in 2020:



🇿🇦 South Africa:

- Won Test series

- Drew ODI series

- Won T20I series



🌴 West Indies:

- Won Test series



🇮🇪 Ireland:

- Won ODI series



🇵🇰 Pakistan:

- Won Test series

- Drew T20I series



🇦🇺 Australia:

- Won T20I series



An excellent year in every format. pic.twitter.com/ONkn9XRh9J