এমন কিছু ভারত এর আগে দেখেছে শুধু ৩ বার

India's 1st inngs total overhauled by opponent openers



173 MCG 1967/68 (191 by B Lawry - B Simpson)

76 Ahmedabad 2007/08 (78 by G Smith - N McKenzie)

161 Perth 2011/12 (214 by D Warner - Ed Cowan)

78 Leeds 2021 (82* by R Burns - H Hameed)#ENGvIND