কোহলিদের বহরে আরও একজন সংক্রমিত, তিনজন আইসোলেশনে

According reports, after Rishabh Pant, a member of Team India’s support staff - throwdown expert Dayanand Garani - has also tested positive for COVID-19, while two others - Wriddhiman Saha & a coaching staff - have been placed in precautionary isolation.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1Iq3uLKmEV