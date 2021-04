কোহলিদের বিপক্ষে লড়াইয়ের পুঁজি পেলেন মোস্তাফিজরা

Innings Break!



Three wickets apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel as #RCB restrict #RR to a total of 177/9 at The Wankhede.#RCB chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned



Scorecard - https://t.co/ZB2JNOhWcL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/n9UYQxeouJ