‘চাচা’কে খেলা দেখার ব্যবস্থা করে দিল পিসিবি

Tried with all my sources in UAE for #PakVsInd match ticket, but no luck yet. I request PCB to arrange this for me. Because my presence will be an honor not only for me but for @TheRealPCB & #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad @TheRealPCBMedia @iramizraja @salnaseer @mansoorrana205 pic.twitter.com/CtnAlpVAN7