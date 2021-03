জিততে লাগল মোটে ৪ বল!

#Cricket



Women's ODI: Nagaland all out for 17, Mumbai chase down target in 4 balls🏏



Nagaland's decision to bat first backfired as Mumbai skipper Sayali Satghare (7/5) wreaked havoc with the ball.



Report ✍️ https://t.co/inzcGDnvMM pic.twitter.com/j3ylztT8KN