১৯৩ রান তাড়া করে ম্যাচ ও সিরিজ জিতল বাংলাদেশ

A terrific performance from Zimbabwe’s top three along with useful contributions from Myers and Burl help them post a strong 193/5 on the board 💥



Can they defend it?



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/IDnVhHbcZK pic.twitter.com/fbb7XZx564