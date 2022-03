নিজ ঘরে তাঁবু গেড়েই লারার রেকর্ড ভাঙলেন ব্রাফেট

A phenomenal performance from Kraigg Brathwaite.



The captain faced 6️⃣7️⃣3️⃣ deliveries in the Barbados Test 😲



No West Indian has ever faced more balls in a Test match, with Brathwaite passing Brian Lara’s previous record.#WTC23 | #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/UZBUm5Gbte