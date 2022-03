পাকিস্তানের বিপক্ষেও হারই সঙ্গী বাংলাদেশের

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in their second #CWC22 warm-up. Pakistan defend 202 (DLS) as Fatima Sana take 4-47 and Nashra Sandhu picks 3-21



Pakistan made 199-7 in 42 overs. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 45 not out and Javeria Khan made 44.#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/HSMBT9MCIf