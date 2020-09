পাকিস্তান সফরে কোয়ারেন্টিনে থাকতে হবে না জিম্বাবুইয়ানদের

The confirmation of the #PAKvZIM series schedule after having successfully hosted 🇱🇰 and 🇧🇩, as well as @MCCOfficial and @thePSLt20 strengthens Pakistan’s reputation as a safe and secure country: PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan. More: https://t.co/BIXlhYSpmg pic.twitter.com/rFEG5qZoMz