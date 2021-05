বাটলার যেন ‘পোলার্ড’ হলেন, শেষ ৮ ওভারে রাজস্থান তুলল ঝড়

Innings Break: A fiery 124 off just 64 balls from @josbuttler and @IamSanjuSamson's 48 powers @rajasthanroyals to a commanding 220-3 in 20 overs.



This is the second joint-highest total in #IPL2021. https://t.co/7vPWWkuPYu #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6hXpWCDuww