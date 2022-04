মোস্তাফিজদের খেলা দেখে রিমোট ভেঙেছেন পন্টিং

🗣️ "We’re too good a team for the results not to change." 👊🏼



📹 | An ecstatic @RickyPonting came out of quarantine to talk about the previous match and touched upon DC’s plans going forward in #IPL2022 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #CapitalsUnplugged#TATAIPL | #IPL | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/bZ1jIRlIqF