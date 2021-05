সাকিবদের শিবিরে করোনার হানা, কোহলিদের বিপক্ষে ম্যাচ স্থগিত

Official Announcement:



Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID.



We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C