সাকিবের আরেক সতীর্থ করোনা পজিটিভ

✈️ #KKR Overseas Players' Travel Update: Thank you @Sah75official, happy to know you've landed home safely in Dhaka with Bangladesh teammate @Mustafiz90 from Ahmedabad.



Stay safe, and see you soon - ভাল থেকো 💜#KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pgSCwcAKOG