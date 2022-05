সাদা বলে ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজের অধিনায়ক পুরান

57 - Since his @windiescricket T20I debut in September 2016, Nicholas Pooran has played in 57 of the Windies' 81 T20I fixtures, the most of any player, with only Evin Lewis (1316) scoring more T20I runs for the West Indies than Pooran (1193) in that period. Figurehead. pic.twitter.com/pkQErxjcLe