১৭৫০ দিন পর আবারও ম্যাক্সওয়েলে ভরসা অস্ট্রেলিয়ার

🏏🇦🇺 Maxi's back in! 😍



Five years on since his last Test, @Gmaxi_32 has been added to the @CricketAus Test squad to face Sri Lanka in Galle, while @travishead34 (hamstring) and Ashton Agar (side strain) recover from injuries. 💚💛



🎙️ DAILY pod: https://t.co/AR3AGF4196 pic.twitter.com/7xBw5sgJfD