৪৩ বলের ধাক্কায় নড়ে গেল শ্রীলঙ্কার দাপট

Stumps in Antigua and this Test is perfectly balanced after a 162-run stand between Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando.@OfficialSLC finish the day at 255/4 with a lead of 153.#WIvSL | #WTC21 | https://t.co/mHPz6h5l9h pic.twitter.com/r8PMCZlr8d