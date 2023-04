বার্সাকে উয়েফা সভাপতির হুঁশিয়ারি, ‘পরিস্থিতি খুব বিপজ্জনক’

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚! UEFA are considering allowing clubs with the same owner to participate simultaneously in the Champions League!



The new rule is under consideration by Aleksander Čeferin, who has been in contact with owners who wish to buy other clubs.



(Source: @TimesSport) pic.twitter.com/T5RInQ561F