‘আমরা খেলোয়াড়দের খুন করে ফেলব’

Who has the best "𝘖𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘶𝘶𝘶𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦"" between @layvinkurzawa and @KMbappe? 🧐 #NoComment



Full episode: https://t.co/3DFYT7XqXm pic.twitter.com/BgRinBOJBH