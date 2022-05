উয়েফার বিরুদ্ধে সর্বোচ্চ ক্রীড়া আদালতে রাশিয়ার চার ক্লাব

UEFA announces more sanctions on Russian football:



▪️ No Russian clubs in UEFA club competitions in 2022-23

▪️ Men’s Euro 2028 and 2032 bid voided

▪️ Automatically ranked fourth in men’s 2022-23 Nations League group

▪️ Women’s team ineligible for Euro 2022 and 2023 World Cup pic.twitter.com/SmwylGhVn0