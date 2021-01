এই পেলে সেই পেলে, নেই পেলে...

𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly surpasses Pelé's official goal record of 758.



𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲: @Pele changes his Instagram bio to reflect that he scored 1,283 goals 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VlKhi2pfnB