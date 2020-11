‘কালো বিদ্যা’টা ভালোই জানেন সালাহ–কেইনরা

🔴🎧 The Blood Red Podcast: Mohamed Salah penalty controversy | #UCL preview



Host @MattAddison97 is joined by @IanDoyleSport, @dankay and Connor Dunn to discuss Salah's so-called 'dive' against West Ham, Atalanta, injury news and much more.



➡️ https://t.co/CgCOHXuydE pic.twitter.com/fd5hMDN9S1