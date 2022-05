জালের সঙ্গে বিচ্ছেদ, পোস্টের সঙ্গে ‘প্রেম’ মেসির

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Following his two hits of the woodwork against Troyes this evening, Lionel Messi has now hit the frame of the goal 10 times in Ligue 1 this season – that's the most hits of the post by one player in the top 5 leagues in 2021/22.



