দম আটকানো ম্যাচে সালাহ বাঁচালেন লিভারপুলকে

🔴 1st @premierleague player to score in 4 successive opening rounds since Teddy Sheringham in 1995. 1st @LFC player to score an opening-day hat-trick since @Realaldo474 in 1988. 76 goals in 109 league appearances for Liverpool 🤩



🇪🇬 The Egyptian King is royally remarkable👑 pic.twitter.com/ggC0zZKTNM