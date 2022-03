দৌড় দেওয়া সিমিওনেকে ঢিল মেরে ‘গুডবাই’

Diego Simeone has faced a side that includes Cristiano Ronaldo in the #UCL knockout stages in six different campaigns:



🥈 2014 Final

❌ 2015 QF

🥈 2016 Final

❌ 2017 SF

❌ 2019 R16

✠2022 R16



