বাবা হওয়া নিয়ে ইউনাইটেড কোচকে খোঁচা মরিনিওর

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Manchester United boss accused Son Heung-min of ‘conning’ the referee.



"We shouldn’t be conned... If my son stays down and he needs his mates to help him, he won’t get any food."https://t.co/ze5mSL0NFR#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Ao1BJe7c0E