বার্সায় ফেরা হচ্ছে না নেইমারের

Neymar is set to sign his new contract with PSG, never been in doubt and confirmed by L’Équipé. The new agreement will until June 2026 for €30m/season. 🇧🇷🏁 #PSG



Big announcement coming. Huge bonus in case PSG will win the Champions League in the next years. ⏳ #Neymar https://t.co/fSGEGKMAYR