বায়ার্নের ঘর ভাঙছে রিয়াল

David Alaba’s dream was always to play for Real Madrid. The pre-contract is ‘almost ready’ and agreed since the first days of January, when Real were leading the race. #LFC and #PSG made their bid in December. ⚪️



He’ll join Real as a free agent.



📲 More: https://t.co/Zpak0Xmo2b https://t.co/LITUivZexn